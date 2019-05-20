Top Stories
Kate Middleton & Prince William Visit Chelsea Flower Show with Queen Elizabeth!

It’s a Royal Family day out!

Kate Middleton was joined by husband Prince William as she gave Queen Elizabeth a tour of her new garden at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday afternoon (May 20) in London, England.

Earlier in the day, Kate showed the garden around to young kids from a local school.

Kate recently teamed up with designers Andree Davies and Adam White for the “Back to Nature”-themed garden, which was designed for families to enjoy the benefits of nature together.

“I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental well-being, particularly for young children,” Kate recently told BBC’s gardening expert Marty Don. “I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

Photos: Getty Images
