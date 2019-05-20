Top Stories
'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Opens Up About His Planned Ending For Novels

Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Are Struggling to Teach Their Kids Spanish

Ciara is Going to Harvard Business School!

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason & There's Photo Proof

Mon, 20 May 2019 at 8:53 pm

Ken Jennings Sends 'Jeopardy's James Holzhauer Props Following Latest Win

Ken Jennings Sends 'Jeopardy's James Holzhauer Props Following Latest Win

Ken Jennings is sending props to Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer.

The 34-year-old contestant just extended his winning streak to 23 consecutive games, bringing his prize money to a grand total of $1,780,237.

While James has faced some backlash for his excessive wins, he’s getting support from Ken, a 74-time Jeopardy! champion.

“I’m the only person alive who knows firsthand how difficult it is to do what Holzhauer is doing, and that’s why I’m rooting him on. I may hold a bunch of Jeopardy! records, but at heart I’m just a fan of the show. And for any real Jeopardy! fan, this streak is something special,” Ken said in a op-ed for the Washington Post.

He added that James‘ wins are the “equivalent of a basketball player notching 70-point games for an entire season or a baseball player hitting for the cycle in every game.”

Ken currently holds the record for winnings on the show, taking home $2.5 million at the end of his run.

Photos: Getty, Jeopardy
