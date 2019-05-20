Ken Jennings Sends 'Jeopardy's James Holzhauer Props Following Latest Win

Ken Jennings is sending props to Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer.

The 34-year-old contestant just extended his winning streak to 23 consecutive games, bringing his prize money to a grand total of $1,780,237.

While James has faced some backlash for his excessive wins, he’s getting support from Ken, a 74-time Jeopardy! champion.

“I’m the only person alive who knows firsthand how difficult it is to do what Holzhauer is doing, and that’s why I’m rooting him on. I may hold a bunch of Jeopardy! records, but at heart I’m just a fan of the show. And for any real Jeopardy! fan, this streak is something special,” Ken said in a op-ed for the Washington Post.

He added that James‘ wins are the “equivalent of a basketball player notching 70-point games for an entire season or a baseball player hitting for the cycle in every game.”

Ken currently holds the record for winnings on the show, taking home $2.5 million at the end of his run.