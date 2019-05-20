Top Stories
'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Opens Up About His Planned Ending For Novels

Eva Mendes &amp; Ryan Gosling Are Struggling to Teach Their Kids Spanish

Ciara is Going to Harvard Business School!

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason &amp; There's Photo Proof

Mon, 20 May 2019 at 9:13 pm

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Jack in the Box For Treatment of Other Customers

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Jack in the Box For Treatment of Other Customers

Kim Kardashian isn’t happy with fast food chain Jack in the Box.

The 38-year-old reality star and law student took to her Twitter to contact the restaurant about something she witnessed in one of their stores.

“Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!” Kim wrote.

She later followed up, “I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order. Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning.”

Jack in the Box has since reached out to Kim, asking her to send them a DM.
