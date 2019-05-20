Kim Kardashian Calls Out Jack in the Box For Treatment of Other Customers

Kim Kardashian isn’t happy with fast food chain Jack in the Box.

The 38-year-old reality star and law student took to her Twitter to contact the restaurant about something she witnessed in one of their stores.

“Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!” Kim wrote.

She later followed up, “I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order. Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning.”

Jack in the Box has since reached out to Kim, asking her to send them a DM.

Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 20, 2019