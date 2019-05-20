Top Stories
Mon, 20 May 2019 at 4:05 pm

Kit Harington Has a NSFW Message for Haters of 'GOT' Ending

Kit Harington Has a NSFW Message for Haters of 'GOT' Ending

If you didn’t like the way Game of Thrones ended last night, then Kit Harington has a message for you.

The 32-year-old actor opened up about the ending before the final season even started, so he must have predicted that fans wouldn’t be happy.

“How I feel about the show right now is quite defiant. I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season—and I don’t mean to sound mean about critics here—but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their [negative] judgement on it, in my head they can go f–k themselves. ‘Cause I know how much work was put into this,” Kit told Esquire.

“I know how much people cared about this. I know how much pressure people put on themselves and I know how many sleepless nights working or otherwise people had on this show. Because they cared about it so much. Because they cared about the characters. Because they cared about the story. Because they cared about not letting people down,” Kit added. “Now if people feel let down by it, I don’t give a f–k—because everyone tried their hardest. That’s how I feel. In the end, no one’s bigger fans of the show than we are, and we’re kind of doing it for ourselves. That’s all we could do, really. And I was just happy we got to the end.”

WHAT DID YOU THINK of the ending of Game of Thrones?
