'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Opens Up About His Planned Ending For Novels

Eva Mendes &amp; Ryan Gosling Are Struggling to Teach Their Kids Spanish

Ciara is Going to Harvard Business School!

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason &amp; There's Photo Proof

Mon, 20 May 2019 at 11:14 pm

Maelyn Jarmon: 'The Voice' 2019 Finale Performance Videos - Watch Now!

Maelyn Jarmon: 'The Voice' 2019 Finale Performance Videos - Watch Now!

Maelyn Jarmon just took the stage for the last time as a contestant on The Voice on Monday (May 20) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old songstress, who is the last remaining member of Team John Legend, performed three different times during night one of the season 16 finale.

She started off the night by performing her original song “Wait for You,” then did a duet of Nat King Cole‘s “Unforgettable” with her coach John and ended the night singing “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen.

The Voice finale airs on Tuesday (May 21) on NBC.

Click inside to watch the other performances…
Photos: NBC
