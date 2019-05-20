Maelyn Jarmon: 'The Voice' 2019 Finale Performance Videos - Watch Now!

Maelyn Jarmon just took the stage for the last time as a contestant on The Voice on Monday (May 20) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old songstress, who is the last remaining member of Team John Legend, performed three different times during night one of the season 16 finale.

She started off the night by performing her original song “Wait for You,” then did a duet of Nat King Cole‘s “Unforgettable” with her coach John and ended the night singing “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen.

The Voice finale airs on Tuesday (May 21) on NBC.

