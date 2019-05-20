Marion Cotillard, Colin Firth, & Chloe Sevigny Attend Trophee Chopard Dinner

Marion Cotillard and Chloe Sevigny hit the black carpet as they arrive at the Trophee Chopard Dinner Photo Call on Monday night (May 20) in Cannes, France.

The ladies were joined by Colin Firth and wife Livia as they attended the event held during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Other stars at the event included James Norton and Stacy Martin along with directors Yorgos Lanthimos, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, and Pawel Pawlikowski.

FYI: Marion is wearing Chopard jewelry. Chloe is wearing a Miu Miu dress and Chopard jewelry. Colin and Livia are both wearing pieces by Chopard.

