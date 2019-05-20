Top Stories
'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Opens Up About His Planned Ending For Novels

Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Are Struggling to Teach Their Kids Spanish

Ciara is Going to Harvard Business School!

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason & There's Photo Proof

Marion Cotillard, Colin Firth, & Chloe Sevigny Attend Trophee Chopard Dinner

Marion Cotillard, Colin Firth, & Chloe Sevigny Attend Trophee Chopard Dinner

Marion Cotillard and Chloe Sevigny hit the black carpet as they arrive at the Trophee Chopard Dinner Photo Call on Monday night (May 20) in Cannes, France.

The ladies were joined by Colin Firth and wife Livia as they attended the event held during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Marion Cotillard

Other stars at the event included James Norton and Stacy Martin along with directors Yorgos Lanthimos, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, and Pawel Pawlikowski.

FYI: Marion is wearing Chopard jewelry. Chloe is wearing a Miu Miu dress and Chopard jewelry. Colin and Livia are both wearing pieces by Chopard.

15+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the party…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Chloe Sevigny, Colin Firth, James Norton, Livia Firth, Marion Cotillard, Pawel Pawlikowski, Stacy Martin, Yorgos Lanthimos

