Mon, 20 May 2019 at 3:10 pm

Marion Cotillard Supports Partner Guillaume Canet at 'La Belle Epoque' Cannes Premiere!

Marion Cotillard Supports Partner Guillaume Canet at 'La Belle Epoque' Cannes Premiere!

Marion Cotillard shows off some skin as she hits the red carpet at the premiere screening of La Belle Epoque held during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Monday (May 20) in Cannes, France.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winner was in attendance to support her partner Guillaume Canet, who stars in the film and walked the carpet with his co-stars Daniel Auteuil, Fanny Ardant, Denis Podalydes, Doria Tillier, Michael Cohen, producers Francois Kraus and Denis Pineau-Valencienne, and director Nicolas Bedos.

Marion was also joined on the carpet by her Nous Finirons Ensemble co-stars Gilles Lellouche and Jean Dujardin.

FYI: Marion is wearing Chopard jewelry.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain, Vittorio Zunino Celotto, John Phillips; Photos: Getty, FilmMagic
Posted to: 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Gilles Lellouche, Guillaume Canet, Jean Dujardin, Marion Cotillard

