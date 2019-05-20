Top Stories
Mon, 20 May 2019 at 5:53 pm

Meghan McCain Spoils the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Live on TV

Meghan McCain Spoils the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Live on TV

Meghan McCain dropped a bombshell spoiler live on television the morning after the Game of Thrones series finale aired and people aren’t happy.

The finale was a “Hot Topic” on The View on Monday (May 20) and Meghan kicked things off by saying, “I spent eight years of my life watching this. And it was a horrible ending. Horrible. Bran is the worst. Sorry spoiler.”

She continued, “He didn’t do anything and now he gets to rule? It should have been the mother of dragons —”

At this point, the audience and the other hosts were shocked by all of the spoilers being revealed by Meghan, especially co-host Sunny Hostin, who said she is only on season four right now.

“Sorry. It’s all over the internet,” Meghan said. “I wasn’t told I wasn’t allowed to say it. I’m sorry, everybody. It’s all over the internet.”
Photos: ABC
