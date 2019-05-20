Olivia Jade Wants To Go Back to USC, According To New Reports

According to new reports, Olivia Jade wants to go back to school at USC.

Multiple sources are saying that the 19-year-old beauty influencer is waning to return to the prestigious school, following her parents’ involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

“Olivia Jade wants to go back to USC,” a source shared with US Weekly. “She didn’t get officially kicked out and she is begging the school to let her back in.”

Her place at the university, however, is still under review.

“She knows they won’t let her in, so she’s hoping this info gets out,” another source says. “She wants to come out looking like she’s changed, learned life lessons and is growing as a person, so she for sure wants people to think she is interested in her education.”

At the moment, Olivia‘s parents, Lori Loughlin and Massimo Giannulli, are currently awaiting trial for their involvement.