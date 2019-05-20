Top Stories
Sansa Stark's Hair in 'GOT' Finale Has a Hidden Meaning!

Sansa Stark's Hair in 'GOT' Finale Has a Hidden Meaning!

Aaron Carter Says Michael Jackson Did One Thing That Was 'A Little Bit Inappropriate'

Aaron Carter Says Michael Jackson Did One Thing That Was 'A Little Bit Inappropriate'

Ryan Reynolds Begins Filming Video Game Movie 'Free Guy'

Ryan Reynolds Begins Filming Video Game Movie 'Free Guy'

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason &amp; There's Photo Proof

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason & There's Photo Proof

Mon, 20 May 2019 at 3:10 pm

Sansa Stark's Hair in 'GOT' Finale Has a Hidden Meaning!

Sansa Stark's Hair in 'GOT' Finale Has a Hidden Meaning!

Here’s something you might have missed while watching the Game of Thrones series finale!

In the final scene featuring Sophie Turner‘s character Sansa Stark, we see her being crowned as the Queen of the North.

Sansa is seen wearing her hair down and this is significant as it’s the first time she’s worn her hair like this.

“Sansa’s hair is constantly reflecting the people she’s learning from or mimicking or inspired by at the time,” Sophie said in a Refinery29 interview in 2017. “When she’s Cersei’s prisoner and she’s kind of absorbing all her manipulative techniques, it’s reflected in her hairstyle, and when she’s finding the spirit of Margaery in herself, she wears her hair like Margaery.”

Now that Sansa is the queen, she is finally becoming her authentic self and not copying anyone else’s hairstyle. Amazing!
Just Jared on Facebook
sansa stark hair game of thrones 01
sansa stark hair game of thrones 02

Credit: Helen Sloan; Photos: HBO
Posted to: Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kate Middleton shares adorable new photos of all three of her kids! - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard has been named a series regular on Snowpiercer - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter reacts to the Game of Thrones finale - TooFab
  • Find out how JoJo Siwa celebrated her 16th birthday - Just Jared Jr