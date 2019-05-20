Sansa Stark's Hair in 'GOT' Finale Has a Hidden Meaning!

Here’s something you might have missed while watching the Game of Thrones series finale!

In the final scene featuring Sophie Turner‘s character Sansa Stark, we see her being crowned as the Queen of the North.

Sansa is seen wearing her hair down and this is significant as it’s the first time she’s worn her hair like this.

“Sansa’s hair is constantly reflecting the people she’s learning from or mimicking or inspired by at the time,” Sophie said in a Refinery29 interview in 2017. “When she’s Cersei’s prisoner and she’s kind of absorbing all her manipulative techniques, it’s reflected in her hairstyle, and when she’s finding the spirit of Margaery in herself, she wears her hair like Margaery.”

Now that Sansa is the queen, she is finally becoming her authentic self and not copying anyone else’s hairstyle. Amazing!