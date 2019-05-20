Mon, 20 May 2019 at 3:44 pm
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Celebrated Their Engagement in Upstate New York Last Week!
- Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost celebrated their engagement with a private dinner at the Blue Hill Stone Barns last Thursday night in Pocantico Hills, New York – TMZ
- Find out why Keegan Allen painted his nails – Just Jared Jr
- See photos of Kate Middleton‘s stunning new garden – Lainey Gossip
- These two characters may appear in the upcoming The Batman – DListed
- Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she had an “unhealthy relationship” with this – TooFab
- Pete Buttigieg received a standing ovation during his Fox News town hall – Towleroad
- Gaten Matarazzo reunited with an old friend – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Colin Jost, Newsies, Scarlett Johansson