Taron Egerton Gets Support from Girlfriend Emily Thomas & Elton John at 'Rocketman' UK Premiere!

Taron Egerton is dapper in a suit while hitting the blue carpet alongside his girlfriend Emily Thomas and his mother at the UK premiere of his film Rocketman held at the Odeon Luxe on Monday (May 20) in London, England.

The 29-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Richard Madden and Kit Connor, as well as Elton John and his husband David Furnish, and director Dexter Fletcher.

Also in attendance to show their support for the film were Claudia Schiffer, Kelly Osbourne and her beau Jimmy Q, Boy George, Terri Seymour, James Blunt and wife Sofia Wellesley, Elizabeth Hurley, Andy Serkis and his wife Lorraine Ashbourne.

That same day, Taron was spotted making his way out of the BBC Radio 1 studios after promoting Rocketman first thing in the morning.

FYI: Taron and his girlfriend Emily are wearing custom Etro looks. Claudia is wearing Zuhair Murad Couture.