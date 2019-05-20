Top Stories
'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Opens Up About His Planned Ending For Novels

Eva Mendes &amp; Ryan Gosling Are Struggling to Teach Their Kids Spanish

Ciara is Going to Harvard Business School!

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason &amp; There's Photo Proof

Mon, 20 May 2019 at 9:55 pm

'The Bachelorette' 2019: Top 19 for Hannah B.'s Season Revealed!

'The Bachelorette' 2019: Top 19 for Hannah B.'s Season Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to be spoiled on The Bachelorette!

The Bachelorette just wrapped up week two and Hannah Brown narrowed down the contestants to her top 19.

WHO WENT HOME? Find out the who got sent home in the rose ceremony

This week, one lucky guy got to go on the first one-on-one date, which involved a helicopter ride and some ATV fun.

The rest of the guys got split up between two group dates, one which involved a beauty pageant where the guys stripped down and showed off their muscles!

Find out who’s still in the running to win Hannah’s heart…
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

