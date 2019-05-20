'The Bachelorette' 2019: Top 19 for Hannah B.'s Season Revealed!
SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to be spoiled on The Bachelorette!
The Bachelorette just wrapped up week two and Hannah Brown narrowed down the contestants to her top 19.
WHO WENT HOME? Find out the who got sent home in the rose ceremony
This week, one lucky guy got to go on the first one-on-one date, which involved a helicopter ride and some ATV fun.
The rest of the guys got split up between two group dates, one which involved a beauty pageant where the guys stripped down and showed off their muscles!
Find out who’s still in the running to win Hannah’s heart…
