Aaron Rodgers Slams the 'Game of Thrones' Ending - Watch His Rant

You can count Aaron Rodgers as one of the many Game of Thrones fans who were not satisfied with the ending of the series.

The 35-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback is such a big fan of the show that he was able to secure a cameo appearance in the fifth episode of the final season!

If you are avoiding spoilers for the finale, then obviously stop reading now before you hear why he was upset.

“No. I love the show and it was a great 10 years, but no,” Aaron said when asked if was happy with the ending. “You come down to the end and Tyrion says the person with the best story is Bran? Who, by the way, three episodes said he wasn’t Bran Stark anymore. No. Jon had a better story. Dany had a better story. Arya had a better story. Sansa had a better story. Tyrion had a better story. Varys had a better story. Bronn, a lot better story. Jaime, better story. Cersei, probably a better story. Any Baratheon, better story.”

When asked who should have been on the throne, here is what he said.

“I think Dany should have been on the throne. Here’s the thing, though. Here’s my last theory about it. If Bran, the Three-Eyed Raven, whose all about the health of the realm. Let’s think about what he did,” Aaron said.

“He basically wanted the throne the whole time because he’s the one who told the Starks, knowing that Sansa would tell Tyrion, knowing that Tyrion would talk to Varys, knowing that he’d scheme for Dany’s death, knowing that would piss her off, which led her to be the Mad Queen. So he, the entire time, set the whole thing up and then at the end goes ‘Oh yeah, I don’t want to be king. Oh, but why did I travel all this way to be here?’ No. Look, I love the opportunity to be in the show, which most people probably don’t think I was, but I was there. I love the show, but the writers are also doing Star Wars, so I think they might have been a little busy,” Aaron concluded.