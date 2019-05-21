Top Stories
Tue, 21 May 2019 at 3:08 pm

Ariel Winter Talks About Commenting Back at Body Shamers Online

Ariel Winter Talks About Commenting Back at Body Shamers Online

Ariel Winter shows off her fit figure after a workout session on Monday afternoon (May 20) in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old red-headed actress pulled back her hair from her face while checking her phone for messages.

Ariel just returned from the ABC Upfronts in New York City, where she spoke to People about standing up for herself to online bullies.

“If you don’t stand up for yourself, who’s going to stand up for you?” Ariel shared. “Sometimes I stand up for myself a little too much but I’m doing it.”

She added, “People think you’re b****y when you stand up for yourself. You know what? It’s not b****y, it’s bossy and it’s my body and I get to be that way and there’s nothing b****y about standing up for yourself and being real. I have no problem with it. I’m boss b****, we’re all boss b****s.”

Ariel‘s comments come just days after a troll commented on her body on social media.
Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Ariel Winter

