Top Stories
Moby Opens Up About Dating Pre-Fame Lana Del Rey in New Memoir

Moby Opens Up About Dating Pre-Fame Lana Del Rey in New Memoir

Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert Due to Plastic Surgery Complications (Report)

Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert Due to Plastic Surgery Complications (Report)

WWE Star Ashley Massaro's Cause of Death Revealed (Report)

WWE Star Ashley Massaro's Cause of Death Revealed (Report)

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 4:03 pm

'Bachelor' Star Chris Soules Sentencing Delayed in Fatal Car Crash Case

'Bachelor' Star Chris Soules Sentencing Delayed in Fatal Car Crash Case
  • Bachelor star Chris Soules has been granted a delay in sentencing following a 2017 fatal car crash.- TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals the meaning behind the new Jonas Brothers music. – Just Jared Jr
  • What’s the verdict on the new Carly Rae Jepsen album? – Lainey Gossip
  • What is the reason for Cardi B‘s concert postponement? – DListed
  • Aaron Carter reveals his “inappropriate” moment with Michael Jackson. – TooFab
  • Gay of Thrones is back one more time! – Towleroad
  • Kristen Stewart reunited with her ex! – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bachelor, Chris Soules, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katharine McPhee and David Foster just got their marriage license - TMZ
  • Elle Fanning had a medical emergency at Cannes - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she struggled with porn addiction - TooFab
  • Sophie Turner is opening up about the worst day of her life - Just Jared Jr