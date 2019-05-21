Bran Stark Actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright Reacts to Final 'Game of Thrones' Episode: 'I Thought It Was a Joke Script'

Isaac Hempstead-Wright – otherwise known as Bran Stark on Game of Thrones – genuinely thought the final episode of the hit HBO series was a joke at first!

The 20-year-old actor opened up about the final scenes of the show in an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Monday (April 20).

“When I got to the [Dragonpit scene] in the last episode and they’re like, ‘What about Bran?’ I had to get up and pace around the room. I genuinely thought it was a joke script and that [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] sent to everyone a script with their own character ends up on the Iron Throne. ‘Yeah, good one guys. Oh s—t, it’s actually real?’” he said.

“I’m happy. Though I kind of did want to die and get in one good death scene with an exploding head or something,” he added.

“I think he’ll be a really good king actually. Perhaps there will be something missing in having real emotive leader, which is a useful quality in a king or queen as well. At the same time, you can’t really argue with Bran. He’s like, ‘No, I know everything.’”

For more from Isaac, head to EW.com.