Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 11:51 pm

BTS Performs 'Boy with Luv' on 'The Voice' Finale - Watch Video!

BTS Performs 'Boy with Luv' on 'The Voice' Finale - Watch Video!

BTS-mania continues with another performance from the guys!

The K-Pop group appeared on the finale of The Voice, which aired on Tuesday (May 21), for a performance of their smash hit song “Boy With Luv.”

Even though she was also on the finale, their collaborator Halsey did not join the guys for the performance. It’s likely that they pre-taped their performances on different days.

The guys just finished the latest North American dates on their world tour. Over the next couple months, they have shows in South America, Europe, and Japan.
Just Jared on Facebook
bts the voice finale 01
bts the voice finale 02

Photos: NBC
Posted to: BTS, Music, The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katharine McPhee and David Foster just got their marriage license - TMZ
  • Elle Fanning had a medical emergency at Cannes - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she struggled with porn addiction - TooFab
  • Sophie Turner is opening up about the worst day of her life - Just Jared Jr