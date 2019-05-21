BTS Performs 'Boy with Luv' on 'The Voice' Finale - Watch Video!

BTS-mania continues with another performance from the guys!

The K-Pop group appeared on the finale of The Voice, which aired on Tuesday (May 21), for a performance of their smash hit song “Boy With Luv.”

Even though she was also on the finale, their collaborator Halsey did not join the guys for the performance. It’s likely that they pre-taped their performances on different days.

The guys just finished the latest North American dates on their world tour. Over the next couple months, they have shows in South America, Europe, and Japan.