BTS Pose For Pics at Empire State Building Ahead of Live Event

BTS want to let you know where they are by pointing at the Empire State Building inside the venue on Tuesday afternoon (May 21) in New York City.

The seven piece band – V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope – made a few appearances ahead of their live event tonight at the iHeartRadio Theater, including to SiriusXM Studios for an interview on “The Morning Mash Up”.

In celebration of the event, the Empire State Building has partnered with iHeartMedia to illuminate its world-famous LED tower lights purple and that will coincide with the live event.

