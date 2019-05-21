Top Stories
Tue, 21 May 2019 at 6:55 pm

BTS Pose For Pics at Empire State Building Ahead of Live Event

BTS Pose For Pics at Empire State Building Ahead of Live Event

BTS want to let you know where they are by pointing at the Empire State Building inside the venue on Tuesday afternoon (May 21) in New York City.

The seven piece band – V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope – made a few appearances ahead of their live event tonight at the iHeartRadio Theater, including to SiriusXM Studios for an interview on “The Morning Mash Up”.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

In celebration of the event, the Empire State Building has partnered with iHeartMedia to illuminate its world-famous LED tower lights purple and that will coincide with the live event.

Check out the pics below!
