Camila Morrone Supports Boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio at 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Cannes Premiere!

Camila Morrone is gorgeous as she hits the red carpet at the premiere screening of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood held during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday (May 21) in Cannes, France.

The 21-year-old model and actress was in attendance to show support for her boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, who hit the carpet earlier with his co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Also in attendance in support were Michelle Rodriguez, Chloe Sevigny, Chris Tucker, Adrien Brody, Virginie Ledoyen, Zhang Ziyi, Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna, as well as models Winnie Harlow, Doutzen Kroes, Karolina Kurkova, Josephine Skriver, Sara Sampaio with boyfriend Oliver Ripley, Valery Kaufman, Luma Grothe, Coco Rocha, Soo Joo Park, Duckie Thot and Chiara Ferragni.

FYI: Camila is wearing a Miu Miu chiffon gown embellished with marabou feather detail. Chloe is wearing a Miu Miu pink cady dress with Chopard jewelry. Sara is wearing Georges Hobeika Couture with jewelry by Vintage Boucheron. Winnie is wearing Jimmy Choo heels. Karolina is wearing an Etro dress. Coco is wearing an Elie Saab gown with Chopard jewelry. Valery is wearing a Zuhair Murad gown. Doutzen is wearing Tom Ford with Chopard jewelry. Zhang is wearing Zuhair Murad. Josephine is wearing a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown.