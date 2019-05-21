Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 10:42 pm

Cardi B Postpones Her Remaining Concerts in May to Recover from Plastic Surgery

Cardi B Postpones Her Remaining Concerts in May to Recover from Plastic Surgery

Cardi B will no longer perform any of her scheduled shows for the remainder of May.

The 26-year-old rapper will be taking time to properly recover from a recent plastic surgery procedure.

Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work, she didn’t take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery,” her rep told People. “Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor’s orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May.”

“She’s very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down,” the rep added. “She reassures them that she will see them in September.”

Cardi admitted to getting liposuction while performing at a Memphis music festival on May 5.

