Top Stories
Moby Opens Up About Dating Pre-Fame Lana Del Rey in New Memoir

Moby Opens Up About Dating Pre-Fame Lana Del Rey in New Memoir

Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert Due to Plastic Surgery Complications (Report)

Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert Due to Plastic Surgery Complications (Report)

WWE Star Ashley Massaro's Cause of Death Revealed (Report)

WWE Star Ashley Massaro's Cause of Death Revealed (Report)

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 1:08 pm

Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert Due to Plastic Surgery Complications (Report)

Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert Due to Plastic Surgery Complications (Report)

Cardi B is pulling out of a show due to complications from plastic surgery, according to TMZ on Tuesday (May 21).

The “Money” rapper is reportedly backing out of a performance in Maryland at the 92Q Spring Bling Festival over Memorial Day Weekend because of complications from recent liposuction and breast augmentation surgeries.

“It’s gotten so bad, she simply can’t perform — a move her doctors had encouraged, telling Cardi she needs time to let the swelling go down and for her body to fully recover,” TMZ reports.

She also told a crowd during a recent concert in early May that “moving too much is going to f–k up my lipo.”

Cardi recently opened up about her decision to get her breasts redone. We hope she feels better soon!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Cardi B

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katharine McPhee and David Foster just got their marriage license - TMZ
  • Elle Fanning had a medical emergency at Cannes - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she struggled with porn addiction - TooFab
  • Sophie Turner is opening up about the worst day of her life - Just Jared Jr