Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert Due to Plastic Surgery Complications (Report)

Cardi B is pulling out of a show due to complications from plastic surgery, according to TMZ on Tuesday (May 21).

The “Money” rapper is reportedly backing out of a performance in Maryland at the 92Q Spring Bling Festival over Memorial Day Weekend because of complications from recent liposuction and breast augmentation surgeries.

“It’s gotten so bad, she simply can’t perform — a move her doctors had encouraged, telling Cardi she needs time to let the swelling go down and for her body to fully recover,” TMZ reports.

She also told a crowd during a recent concert in early May that “moving too much is going to f–k up my lipo.”

Cardi recently opened up about her decision to get her breasts redone. We hope she feels better soon!