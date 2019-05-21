Elle Fanning Wore a Hat To 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Cannes Premiere!
Elle Fanning was serving up some mystery on the red carpet with her faffia hat for the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday (May 21) in Cannes, France.
The 21-year-old actress and festival jury member chose a full Dior Haute Couture ensemble for the screening, and accessorized with Chopard jewels.
Elle‘s older sister, Dakota Fanning also made a statement on the red carpet in a gorgeous Giorgio Armani Privé dress and Chopard jewels.
