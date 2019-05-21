Ellen Page Stars in New 'Tales of the City' Trailer - Watch Now!

A new trailer for Laura Linney and Ellen Page’s upcoming Netflix limited series Tales of the City has been released!

Here’s a synopsis: Inspired by the books of Armistead Maupin, Tales of the City begins a new chapter in the beloved story. Mary Ann (Linney) returns to present-day San Francisco and is reunited with her daughter Shawna (Page) and ex-husband Brian (Paul Gross), twenty years after leaving them behind to pursue her career. Fleeing the midlife crisis that her picture-perfect Connecticut life created, Mary Ann is quickly drawn back into the orbit of Anna Madrigal (Olympia Dukakis), her chosen family and a new generation of queer young residents living at 28 Barbary Lane.

Tales of the City will debut on June 7 on Netflix.