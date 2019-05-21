Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 10:21 pm

Ellen Page Stars in New 'Tales of the City' Trailer - Watch Now!

Ellen Page Stars in New 'Tales of the City' Trailer - Watch Now!

A new trailer for Laura Linney and Ellen Page’s upcoming Netflix limited series Tales of the City has been released!

Here’s a synopsis: Inspired by the books of Armistead Maupin, Tales of the City begins a new chapter in the beloved story. Mary Ann (Linney) returns to present-day San Francisco and is reunited with her daughter Shawna (Page) and ex-husband Brian (Paul Gross), twenty years after leaving them behind to pursue her career. Fleeing the midlife crisis that her picture-perfect Connecticut life created, Mary Ann is quickly drawn back into the orbit of Anna Madrigal (Olympia Dukakis), her chosen family and a new generation of queer young residents living at 28 Barbary Lane.

Tales of the City will debut on June 7 on Netflix.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Ellen Page, Laura Linney, Netflix, Olympia Dukakis, Paul Gross, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katharine McPhee and David Foster just got their marriage license - TMZ
  • Elle Fanning had a medical emergency at Cannes - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she struggled with porn addiction - TooFab
  • Sophie Turner is opening up about the worst day of her life - Just Jared Jr