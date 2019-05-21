Emilia Clarke Reveals She Watched Hitler Speeches for 'Game of Thrones' Finale Speech

Emilia Clarke is revealing how she prepared for the final episode of Game of Thrones.

The 32-year-old actress opened up in an interview with Variety about the show’s divisive ending.

In the interview, Emilia was asked about the speech Daenerys delivers on the steps of the Red Keep to her assembled army.

“I’m glad you’re asking me that question. I’ve had a lot of Dothraki, Valyrian, fake languages to learn and I’ve had a lot of speeches to give, but I put so much pressure on myself with this one. Any actor will tell you the days on set are long and then you go home and do your homework, which is learning your lines for the next day. This is learning a fake language on top of that! It almost killed me. I normally pick up these things quite quickly, but this speech meant so much to me. I was so worried that I was going to f—k it up. I stayed up so late every night for like two months. I said it to my cooker, I said it to my fridge. I said it to all of Belfast out my window! Well, the window was closed because I didn’t want people to think I was actually barking mad,” she revealed.

“In giving all these speeches in fake languages, I watched a lot of videos of — now it seems funny — dictators and powerful leaders speaking a different language to see if I could understand what they were saying without knowing the language. And you can! You absolutely can understand what Hitler’s f—king saying, these single-focus orators speaking a foreign language. So I thought, ‘If I can believe every single word I’m saying, the audience won’t need to be looking at the subtitles too much.’”

