'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Opens Up About His Planned Ending For Novels

Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Are Struggling to Teach Their Kids Spanish

Ciara is Going to Harvard Business School!

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason & There's Photo Proof

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 1:29 am

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is fondly looking back on the series after its final episode.

On his blog, the writer tried to answer one of fans’ biggest questions – will the books have the same ending as the television series?

“How will it all end? I hear people asking. The same ending as the show? Different? Well…yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes,” George wrote.

While he didn’t quite answer the question, he wanted viewers to know that the “real” ending isn’t important.

“Book or show, which will be the ‘real’ ending? It’s a silly question. How many children did Scarlett O’Hara have?” George added, referencing novel-turned-film Gone With The Wind.

“How about this? I’ll write it. You read it. Then everyone can make up their own mind, and argue about it on the internet,” George concluded.

George has two more novels left in the GOT series, which he did not reveal when would be released.

Make sure to see what George had to say about rumors surrounding the upcoming books.
