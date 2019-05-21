Gwen Stefani & Kids Celebrate Kingston's 13th Birthday at Knott's Berry Farm!

Gwen Stefani and her children visit Knott’s Berry Farm!

The 49-year-old “The Sweet Escape” singer and her kids – Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5 – had a fun-filled day at the theme park on Sunday (May 19) in Buena Park, Calif.

They rode the newly renovated ride Calico River Rapids.

Gwen‘s oldest son with ex Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, is ringing in his 13th birthday soon, so it looks like the outing was a pre-birthday celebration!

Gwen donned a cat-printed sweatshirt with a patchwork green floral jacket, distressed blue jeans, and neon Moschino sneakers as she posed with Snoopy.

