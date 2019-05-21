Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 6:34 pm

Gwen Stefani & Kids Celebrate Kingston's 13th Birthday at Knott's Berry Farm!

Gwen Stefani & Kids Celebrate Kingston's 13th Birthday at Knott's Berry Farm!

Gwen Stefani and her children visit Knott’s Berry Farm!

The 49-year-old “The Sweet Escape” singer and her kids – Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5 – had a fun-filled day at the theme park on Sunday (May 19) in Buena Park, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Stefani

They rode the newly renovated ride Calico River Rapids.

Gwen‘s oldest son with ex Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, is ringing in his 13th birthday soon, so it looks like the outing was a pre-birthday celebration!

Gwen donned a cat-printed sweatshirt with a patchwork green floral jacket, distressed blue jeans, and neon Moschino sneakers as she posed with Snoopy.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton is Joined by Gwen Stefani & Her Kids at ‘UglyDolls’ Premiere!

Photos: Gilbert Flores
