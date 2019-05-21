Top Stories
Moby Opens Up About Dating Pre-Fame Lana Del Rey in New Memoir

Moby Opens Up About Dating Pre-Fame Lana Del Rey in New Memoir

Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert Due to Plastic Surgery Complications (Report)

Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert Due to Plastic Surgery Complications (Report)

WWE Star Ashley Massaro's Cause of Death Revealed (Report)

WWE Star Ashley Massaro's Cause of Death Revealed (Report)

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 4:19 pm

Harry Styles Is Back As The Face of Gucci In Their New Fall Fashion Campaign

Harry Styles Is Back As The Face of Gucci In Their New Fall Fashion Campaign

Harry Styles tosses pages of a book up in the air in this pic from his new campaign with Gucci.

Starring in the pre-Fall 2019 men’s tailoring collection campaign from Creative Director Alessandro Michele, the 25-year-old musician was photographed by filmmaker Harmony Korine.

The campaign is sees a “unique setting that highlights Michele’s taste for the unconventional and the antique” and Harry was joined by swans and piglets.

Harry is “playing an eccentric yet nonchalant character, surrounded by his pets in a classical environment, reflecting the House’s vision for a new formal wardrobe.”

Watch the short film for the campaign below:
Just Jared on Facebook
harry style gucci tailoring campaign 01
harry style gucci tailoring campaign 02
harry style gucci tailoring campaign 03
harry style gucci tailoring campaign 04
harry style gucci tailoring campaign 05
harry style gucci tailoring campaign 06

Photos: Harmony Korine/Gucci
Posted to: Fashion, Harmony Korine, Harry Styles

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katharine McPhee and David Foster just got their marriage license - TMZ
  • Elle Fanning had a medical emergency at Cannes - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she struggled with porn addiction - TooFab
  • Sophie Turner is opening up about the worst day of her life - Just Jared Jr