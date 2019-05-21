Harry Styles Is Back As The Face of Gucci In Their New Fall Fashion Campaign

Harry Styles tosses pages of a book up in the air in this pic from his new campaign with Gucci.

Starring in the pre-Fall 2019 men’s tailoring collection campaign from Creative Director Alessandro Michele, the 25-year-old musician was photographed by filmmaker Harmony Korine.

The campaign is sees a “unique setting that highlights Michele’s taste for the unconventional and the antique” and Harry was joined by swans and piglets.

Harry is “playing an eccentric yet nonchalant character, surrounded by his pets in a classical environment, reflecting the House’s vision for a new formal wardrobe.”

Watch the short film for the campaign below: