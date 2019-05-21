Jada Pinkett Smith Dresses as the Genie for Will Smith's 'Aladdin' Premiere

Jada Pinkett Smith went all out for the Aladdin premiere!

The 47-year-old actress dressed up as the Genie as she joined husband Will Smith on the purple carpet on Tuesday night (May 21) in Hollywood, Calif.

Will‘s kids Trey, Jaden, and Willow also supported their dad at the premiere.

Also in attendance at the premiere was Will‘s Fresh Prince of Bel Air co-star and longtime friend Alfonso Ribeiro and his 6-year-old son Alfonso Jr.

Aladdin hits theaters on Friday, May 24!

20+ pictures inside of Will Smith and his family at the premiere…