James Marsden & Girlfriend Edei Grab Lunch at Joan's on Third

James Marsden and his girlfriend Edei couple up for lunch!

The 45-year-old Dead to Me actor and the 30-year-old English singer were spotted visiting Joan’s on Third on Saturday (May 18) in Los Angeles.

The two chatted and strolled as they headed to their ride, and James stopped to make a phone call.

He donned a dark blue graphic t-shirt with black pants and black and white Nike sneakers, along with a black baseball cap and sunglasses.

Edei stayed comfy in a yellow printed dress with black and white striped slides, a black and gold purse, and gold earrings, styling her hair into a bun.

Later that night, they got dressed up for the 2019 MOCA Benefit.

Don’t miss James in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on July 26!