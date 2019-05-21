Top Stories
'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Opens Up About His Planned Ending For Novels

Eva Mendes &amp; Ryan Gosling Are Struggling to Teach Their Kids Spanish

Ciara is Going to Harvard Business School!

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason &amp; There's Photo Proof

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 6:00 am

Jenny McCarthy Celebrates Springtime in Chicago!

Jenny McCarthy Celebrates Springtime in Chicago!

Jenny McCarthy is celebrating the spring season!

The 46-year-old television personality stopped by Amazon’s Treasure Truck on Saturday afternoon (May 18) at The Puffs Magic Garden at Navy Pier in Chicago, Ill.

At the event, Jenny teamed up with Amazon and P&G Puffs to discuss National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month.

“Since I moved back to Chicago eight years ago I’ve been dealing with bad allergies every spring. This year I was so excited to partner with Amazon’s Treasure Truck and Puffs to celebrate National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month and help bring allergy relief to people nationwide,” Jenny explained.

Photos: Michael Simon
