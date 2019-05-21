Jenny McCarthy Celebrates Springtime in Chicago!

Jenny McCarthy is celebrating the spring season!

The 46-year-old television personality stopped by Amazon’s Treasure Truck on Saturday afternoon (May 18) at The Puffs Magic Garden at Navy Pier in Chicago, Ill.

At the event, Jenny teamed up with Amazon and P&G Puffs to discuss National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month.

“Since I moved back to Chicago eight years ago I’ve been dealing with bad allergies every spring. This year I was so excited to partner with Amazon’s Treasure Truck and Puffs to celebrate National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month and help bring allergy relief to people nationwide,” Jenny explained.

