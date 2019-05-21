Top Stories
Tue, 21 May 2019 at 2:49 pm

Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Rachel Dratch Will Star in 'Island Queen' Comedy

Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Rachel Dratch Will Star in 'Island Queen' Comedy

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Rachel Dratch have a new movie on the way – Island Queen!

The 43-year-old Modern Family actor and the 53-year-old Saturday Night Live star – who co-starred in Ugly Betty – have both signed on for the comedy flick, Playbill reports.

Island Queen, from screenwriter Zackary Grady, focuses on a “teenage hockey player with secret plans to try out for the figure skating team,” but things “get complicated when he gets trapped on a ferry boat with a captain whose sole mission is to get to a festival for a famous film about a shark.”

The cast also features Zackary Max Dowden, Meredith Holzman, Marisol Sacramento, and Nik Sadhnani.

Jesse is also producing in partnership with husband Justin Mikita and Jenn Harris. Jenn and Zackary will co-direct.

Island Queen is currently filming in Massachusetts.
Credit: Andrew H. Walker; Photos: Getty
