Jonas Brothers Tell Random People They're Back Together in Hilarious 'Billy on The Street' Episode - Watch!

The Jonas Brothers arrive for their appearance at NRJ Radio and stop to pose for a few group shots in Paris, France on Tuesday (May 21).

Kevin, Joe and Nick are currently promoting their upcoming album and tour around the world, which are set to debut later this summer.

Just recently, Nick, Joe and Kevin appeared on an episode of Billy on the Street!

In the funny episode, the three musicians reminded random New Yorkers that they are back together after taking some years off to focus on solo projects.

