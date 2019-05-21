Julianna Margulies Explains Why She Went Public with 'Good Fight' Salary Dispute

Julianna Margulies poses for a photo while stopping by the SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday (May 21) in New York City.

The 52-year-old former The Good Wife actress opened up about her decision to turn down a guest spot on spinoff series The Good Fight due to a salary dispute with CBS.

“I wasn’t asking for $1 million. I wasn’t asking for $500,000 an episode. I was asking what I got paid on The Good Wife. So, a spin-off of my show, to play a character that created that show, was asking what she should get paid, and it wasn’t asking for the moon,” Julianna said.

“I hate talking about money,” she added. “I find it crass but we live now in a world where equal pay is a very important platform for all of us women who do everything in high heels and backwards. I love men but it’s got to stop. I am in an enviable position in that I can walk away from a job. I know how lucky I am that I can say no to a job.”

Julianna said that reporters would often ask her about guest-starring on The Good Fight and she was done making up stories to cover up the reason why she wasn’t appearing on the show.

“I thought, Why am I protecting CBS? I said yes. They said no. And you know what? I need to pave the way for the next one coming up… I also know for a fact that any male star who is asked to come on a spin-off of their show would’ve been offered at least $500,000…” Julianna said. “I’m not angry, I just needed to speak my truth… If they were to ask me to go back on The Good Fight, paying me what my salary is, [I would be there] in a heartbeat.”

FYI: Julianna is wearing a Galvan dress.