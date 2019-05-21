Top Stories
Tue, 21 May 2019 at 2:19 pm

Justin Bieber Will Launch Natural Deodorant With Schmidt's

Justin Bieber Will Launch Natural Deodorant With Schmidt's

Justin Bieber heads to the recording studio to work on new music in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon (May 20).

It was just announced that the 25-year-old musician is working with natural brand, Schmidt’s, on a new deodorant set to debut this fall.

The deodorant, called Here + Now, will be made vegan, cruelty-free and with all plant-based ingredients. Everything else, from the label artwork to the scent to the name, was decided on with Justin‘s help.

“Our R&D and creative teams have worked closely with Justin and his team to bring his vision to life,” Schmidt’s CEO and co-founder Michael Cammarata told People. “They’ve been involved every step of the way, which has made for a really fun and collaborative process. It’s important to us that he and his team, and therefore his fans, love it just as much as we do.”

He added, “It’s more than just a deodorant; it’s a lifestyle and a connection to those around you. It’s about the small, but intentional choices we make every day that help us to lead happier and healthier lives, mentally and physically.”
