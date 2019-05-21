Top Stories
'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Opens Up About His Planned Ending For Novels

'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Opens Up About His Planned Ending For Novels

Eva Mendes &amp; Ryan Gosling Are Struggling to Teach Their Kids Spanish

Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Are Struggling to Teach Their Kids Spanish

Ciara is Going to Harvard Business School!

Ciara is Going to Harvard Business School!

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason &amp; There's Photo Proof

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason & There's Photo Proof

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 12:10 am

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Hold Hands for Post-Lunch Stroll

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Hold Hands for Post-Lunch Stroll

Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel walk hand-in-hand after lunch!

The 38-year-old “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer and the 37-year-old The Sinner actress were spotted stepping out to enjoy a meal together on Monday (May 20) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The duo made their way to their ride before taking off.

Jessica wore a gray t-shirt with a denim jacket, camo-print leggings, white sneakers, a camo-print baseball cap, and round sunglasses.

Justin donned a Nike Golf t-shirt with gray sweatpants, red and black sneakers, a white baseball cap, and glasses.

Check out the preview for Justin‘s upcoming show Spin the Wheel below!

READ MORE: Justin Timberlake & Missy Elliott Hit the Stage for Berklee’s Commencement Concert!

Just Jared on Facebook
justin timberlake and jessica biel hold hands for post lunch stroll 01
justin timberlake and jessica biel hold hands for post lunch stroll 02
justin timberlake and jessica biel hold hands for post lunch stroll 03
justin timberlake and jessica biel hold hands for post lunch stroll 04
justin timberlake and jessica biel hold hands for post lunch stroll 05
justin timberlake and jessica biel hold hands for post lunch stroll 06
justin timberlake and jessica biel hold hands for post lunch stroll 07
justin timberlake and jessica biel hold hands for post lunch stroll 08

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katharine McPhee and David Foster just got their marriage license - TMZ
  • Elle Fanning had a medical emergency at Cannes - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she struggled with porn addiction - TooFab
  • Sophie Turner is opening up about the worst day of her life - Just Jared Jr