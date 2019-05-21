Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Hold Hands for Post-Lunch Stroll
Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel walk hand-in-hand after lunch!
The 38-year-old “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer and the 37-year-old The Sinner actress were spotted stepping out to enjoy a meal together on Monday (May 20) in Los Feliz, Calif.
The duo made their way to their ride before taking off.
Jessica wore a gray t-shirt with a denim jacket, camo-print leggings, white sneakers, a camo-print baseball cap, and round sunglasses.
Justin donned a Nike Golf t-shirt with gray sweatpants, red and black sneakers, a white baseball cap, and glasses.
Check out the preview for Justin‘s upcoming show Spin the Wheel below!
Are you ready to get rolling? 🎡 #SpinTheWheel, from executive producer @jtimberlake, premieres with host @daxshepard June 20 on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/raCa3zJfYA
— Spin The Wheel (@SpinTheWheelFOX) May 17, 2019