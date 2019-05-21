Top Stories
Katie Holmes Hosts American Ballet Theatre Gala With Alec & Hilaria Baldwin

Katie Holmes Hosts American Ballet Theatre Gala With Alec & Hilaria Baldwin

Katie Holmes brought her spring style to the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala!

The 40-year-old actress stepped out at the event on Monday evening (May 20) at The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

Katie was joined by her event co-chairs Alec and Hilaria Baldwin.

She was also joined by her mother Kathleen Stothers-Holmes as well as ballerina Misty Copeland.

During the event, guests enjoyed dinner, dancing and the world premiere of The Seasons by Ratmansky.

The annual event helps raise funds for the Company, as well as ABT’s education and outreach programs.

