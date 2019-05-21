Top Stories
Moby Opens Up About Dating Pre-Fame Lana Del Rey in New Memoir

Moby Opens Up About Dating Pre-Fame Lana Del Rey in New Memoir

Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert Due to Plastic Surgery Complications (Report)

Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert Due to Plastic Surgery Complications (Report)

WWE Star Ashley Massaro's Cause of Death Revealed (Report)

WWE Star Ashley Massaro's Cause of Death Revealed (Report)

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 2:43 pm

Kristen Stewart & Ex Stella Maxwell Spotted on Walk Together in LA

Kristen Stewart & Ex Stella Maxwell Spotted on Walk Together in LA

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell were spotted out and about together in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon (May 20).

The twosome were seen out on the stroll together while running some errands.

Stella and Kristen called it quits on their relationship in late 2018 after a year of dating.

If you missed it, Kristen just lined up her next project in Ben Foster‘s directorial debut.

The untitled film is centered on a love triangle among William Burroughs, the famous Beat Generation writer to be played by Ben, his unsung common-law muse, Joan Vollmer (Stewart), and a young, straight-laced American ex-pat named Allerton, played by Tom Glynn-Carney, who dramatically upends their lives.
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen stewart stella maxwell reunite pics 01
kristen stewart stella maxwell reunite pics 02
kristen stewart stella maxwell reunite pics 03
kristen stewart stella maxwell reunite pics 04
kristen stewart stella maxwell reunite pics 05

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Kristen Stewart, Stella Maxwell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katharine McPhee and David Foster just got their marriage license - TMZ
  • Elle Fanning had a medical emergency at Cannes - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she struggled with porn addiction - TooFab
  • Sophie Turner is opening up about the worst day of her life - Just Jared Jr