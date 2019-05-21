Kristen Stewart & Ex Stella Maxwell Spotted on Walk Together in LA

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell were spotted out and about together in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon (May 20).

The twosome were seen out on the stroll together while running some errands.

Stella and Kristen called it quits on their relationship in late 2018 after a year of dating.

If you missed it, Kristen just lined up her next project in Ben Foster‘s directorial debut.

The untitled film is centered on a love triangle among William Burroughs, the famous Beat Generation writer to be played by Ben, his unsung common-law muse, Joan Vollmer (Stewart), and a young, straight-laced American ex-pat named Allerton, played by Tom Glynn-Carney, who dramatically upends their lives.