Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 8:00 pm

Kristen Wiig Movie Pulls Out of Georgia Due to Anti-Abortion Bill

Kristen Wiig‘s new Lionsgate comedy film has pulled out of Georgia following the anti-abortion bill signing.

The 45-year-old Saturday Night Live star and Annie Mumolo’s Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar has taken this action over the so-called “heartbeat bill,” Time reports.

Amazon’s The Power series has also pulled out of the state in an effort to protect female reproductive rights. Director Reed Morano wrote on Instagram, “Via @time @sisterpicturestv It feels wrong for a reason. And it felt wrong to us to go ahead and make our show and take money/tax credit from a state that is taking this stance on the abortion issue. We just couldn’t do it.”

Additionally, actors like Jason Bateman have also reportedly pledged to leave the state if the bill becomes law, which would take effect on January 1.
Credit: Emma McIntyre; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Annie Mumolo, Jason Bateman, Kristen Wiig, Movies, Reed Morano, Television

