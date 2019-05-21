Lil Yachty is 'Happy & Grateful' for New BAPE Collaboration

Lil Yachty is pumped about his new BAPE collection!

The 21-year-old “Hey Julie!” rapper’s new line was revealed on Tuesday (May 21).

It features t-shirts and hoodies with a BAPE-redesigned Baby Milo character.

A pre-release sale will be unveiled at the BAPE store in New York on Thursday, and the collection goes worldwide on Saturday.

Each purchase includes entry to a meet-and-greet with Yachty.

“Just the thought of knowing I have my own bape collab makes me happy,” Yachty shared on Instagram along with a BAPE x Yachty campaign image. “Meet And Greet And Instore Sales Thursday In New York At The Bape Store.They go on sale world wide Saturday!”