Lil Yachty is 'Happy & Grateful' for New BAPE Collaboration
Lil Yachty is pumped about his new BAPE collection!
The 21-year-old “Hey Julie!” rapper’s new line was revealed on Tuesday (May 21).
It features t-shirts and hoodies with a BAPE-redesigned Baby Milo character.
A pre-release sale will be unveiled at the BAPE store in New York on Thursday, and the collection goes worldwide on Saturday.
Each purchase includes entry to a meet-and-greet with Yachty.
“Just the thought of knowing I have my own bape collab makes me happy,” Yachty shared on Instagram along with a BAPE x Yachty campaign image. “Meet And Greet And Instore Sales Thursday In New York At The Bape Store.They go on sale world wide Saturday!”
Can’t Believe I Have A Bape Collab, I’m Grateful. pic.twitter.com/PrBwd4HBky
— cookin up LB3 (@lilyachty) May 21, 2019