Logan Browning stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday (May 20) and dished all about the crazy twists and turns in her Netflix horror film, The Perfection!

“This is the kind of movie that when you watch it, it’s going to have a million different twist and turns. You think you’re watching five different films,” the 29-year-old actress told Seth.

“I remember when I first read it. There’s something that happens to my character and I thought, ‘this is the end, this was a great read, 20 pages, there’s no way we’re recovering from this… and then you keep going,” Logan continued. “It’s definitely film that’s going to keep you on your toes.”

Logan also talked about learning to play the cello for the film and the third season of Dear White People – Watch!



Logan Browning Says The Perfection’s Twists Will Keep You on Your Toes