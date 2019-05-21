Melissa Barrera Joins 'Vida' Cast Mates at Season Two Premiere!

Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada pose together on the gray carpet as they arrive at the season to premiere of Vida on Tuesday (May 21) in Los Angeles.

The co-stars were joined at the premiere of their Starz series by fellow cast mates Raul Castillo, Luis Bordonada, Adrian Gonzales, Carlos Miranda, Chelsea Rendon, Roberta Colindrez, Ser Anzoategui, and Erika Sota.

Also stepping out for the premiere was Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe.

Vida is a half-hour drama series focusing on two Mexican-American sisters from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn’t be more different or distanced from each other. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, where they are confronted by the past and surprising truth about their mother’s identity.

Season two premieres on Sunday night, May 26 on Starz.

