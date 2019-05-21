Mena Massoud & Naomi Scott Arrive in Style for 'Aladdin' Premiere in Hollywood!
Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott pose together on the purple carpet as they arrive at the premiere of Aladdin on Tuesday night (May 21) in Hollywood, Calif.
The 27-year-old actor looked handsome in a brown and navy tweed blazer while the 26-year-old actress stunned in a pink gown for the premiere of their Disney movie.
Earlier that day, Mena opened up about improvising in the movie with co-star Will Smith.
Aladdin hits theaters on Friday, May 24.
FYI: Mena is wearing a Givenchy suit and Bulgari jewelry. Naomi is wearing a Brandon Maxwell gown.
