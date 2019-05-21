Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 10:46 pm

Mena Massoud & Naomi Scott Arrive in Style for 'Aladdin' Premiere in Hollywood!

Mena Massoud & Naomi Scott Arrive in Style for 'Aladdin' Premiere in Hollywood!

Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott pose together on the purple carpet as they arrive at the premiere of Aladdin on Tuesday night (May 21) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 27-year-old actor looked handsome in a brown and navy tweed blazer while the 26-year-old actress stunned in a pink gown for the premiere of their Disney movie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naomi Scott

Earlier that day, Mena opened up about improvising in the movie with co-star Will Smith.

Aladdin hits theaters on Friday, May 24.

FYI: Mena is wearing a Givenchy suit and Bulgari jewelry. Naomi is wearing a Brandon Maxwell gown.

20+ pictures inside of the co-stars arriving at the premiere…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: aladdin, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott

