Naomi Scott Talks All About 'Aladdin' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Now!

Naomi Scott walks and talks with husband Jordan Spence while arriving for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Monday (May 20).

The 26-year-old actress opened up about her new movie, Aladdin, on the program. The flick is set to hit theaters on Friday, May 24th.

Earlier in the day, Naomi was spotted making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her Aladdin co-stars Mena Massoud and Will Smith.

FYI: Naomi wore a Dior dress, Nicholas Kirkwood heels and jewelry from Melinda Maria, and Graziela Gems. On Ellen, she wore a Stella McCartney top, MSGM pants and Jimmy Choo shoes.