Top Stories
Moby Opens Up About Dating Pre-Fame Lana Del Rey in New Memoir

Moby Opens Up About Dating Pre-Fame Lana Del Rey in New Memoir

Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert Due to Plastic Surgery Complications (Report)

Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert Due to Plastic Surgery Complications (Report)

WWE Star Ashley Massaro's Cause of Death Revealed (Report)

WWE Star Ashley Massaro's Cause of Death Revealed (Report)

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 1:37 pm

Naomi Scott Talks All About 'Aladdin' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Now!

Naomi Scott Talks All About 'Aladdin' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Now!

Naomi Scott walks and talks with husband Jordan Spence while arriving for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Monday (May 20).

The 26-year-old actress opened up about her new movie, Aladdin, on the program. The flick is set to hit theaters on Friday, May 24th.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naomi Scott

Earlier in the day, Naomi was spotted making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her Aladdin co-stars Mena Massoud and Will Smith.

FYI: Naomi wore a Dior dress, Nicholas Kirkwood heels and jewelry from Melinda Maria, and Graziela Gems. On Ellen, she wore a Stella McCartney top, MSGM pants and Jimmy Choo shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
naomi scott kimmel ellen appearances 01
naomi scott kimmel ellen appearances 02
naomi scott kimmel ellen appearances 03
naomi scott kimmel ellen appearances 04
naomi scott kimmel ellen appearances 05
naomi scott kimmel ellen appearances 06
naomi scott kimmel ellen appearances 07
naomi scott kimmel ellen appearances 08
naomi scott kimmel ellen appearances 09
naomi scott kimmel ellen appearances 10
naomi scott kimmel ellen appearances 11
naomi scott kimmel ellen appearances 12
naomi scott kimmel ellen appearances 13

Credit: WENN, Michael Rozman/Warner Bros; Photos: BackgridUSA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Jordan Spence, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katharine McPhee and David Foster just got their marriage license - TMZ
  • Elle Fanning had a medical emergency at Cannes - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she struggled with porn addiction - TooFab
  • Sophie Turner is opening up about the worst day of her life - Just Jared Jr