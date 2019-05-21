Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 9:01 pm

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Natalie Portman is speaking out to respond to Moby‘s claim that they previously dated.

The 53-year-old singer just released his new memoir, in which he writes about meeting Natalie, 37, backstage at one of his concerts.

“I was a bald binge drinker who lived in an apartment that smelled like mildew and old bricks and Natalie Portman was a beautiful movie star. But here she was in my dressing room, flirting with me,” Moby wrote in the book, as revealed in an excerpt in The Times. “For a few weeks I had tried to be Natalie’s boyfriend, but it hadn’t worked out. I thought that I was going to have to tell her that my panic was too egregious for me to be in a real relationship, but one night on the phone she informed me that she’d met somebody else. I was relieved that I’d never have to tell her how damaged I was.”

Natalie has a much different recollection of what happened between her and Moby.

“I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school,” Natalie said in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK. “He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. There was no fact checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn’t the case. There are many factual errors and inventions. I would have liked him or his publisher to reach out to fact check.”

Click inside to read what else Natalie Portman said…

“I was a fan and went to one of his shows when I had just graduated. When we met after the show, he said, ‘let’s be friends.’ He was on tour and I was working shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times before I realized that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate,” she added.

You can see a photo of Natalie and Moby together backstage at a concert in June 2001 in the gallery.

Make sure to read what Moby said about dating Lana Del Rey as well.
Just Jared on Facebook
natalie portman denies dating moby

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Moby, Natalie Portman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katharine McPhee and David Foster just got their marriage license - TMZ
  • Elle Fanning had a medical emergency at Cannes - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she struggled with porn addiction - TooFab
  • Sophie Turner is opening up about the worst day of her life - Just Jared Jr