'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Opens Up About His Planned Ending For Novels

Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Are Struggling to Teach Their Kids Spanish

Ciara is Going to Harvard Business School!

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason & There's Photo Proof

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 2:01 am

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Proposes 'Game of Thrones' Sequel Idea & Tells Fans to Petition HBO

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has an idea for a Game of Thrones sequel!

The 48-year-old actor, who played Jaime Lannister on the hit HBO show – which just premiered its series finale on Sunday (May 19) – took to Instagram on Monday to share his thoughts.

He starts off by humming the theme song before addressing fans: “So how about that final episode? Most viewers ever – but it’s over.”

“It’s kinda sad,” he continued. “What a great 10 years. Thank you so much for watching. I’m just grateful. That episode, it was amazing! I really thought it was a great ending. And Arya…”

“I know they’re doing all these prequels, but what about the sequel?” he mused. “With Arya? How about – I’m just throwing something out here – how about a petition? An online petition to HBO that they do a sequel with Arya Stark.”

Arya is portrayed by Maisie Williams in the series.

What do you think? Check out his whole message below!

READ MORE: Game of Thrones’ Pilou Asbaek Used to Be Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s Manny!

Photos: Instagram
