Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Nina Dobrev sits on her boyfriend Grant Mellon‘s lap while posing for cute photos by the water on Tuesday (May 21) in Cannes, France.

The 30-year-old actress and her handsome beau were spotted holding hands while leaving La Guerite restaurant after a meal that day.

Nina and Grant have been dating since the beginning of the year and their relationship was revealed after they were spotted together at Super Bowl parties. They rarely are seen together in public!

This won’t be Nina‘s first time at the Cannes Film Festival. She was previously there in 2012.

Grant is a screenwriter and director.

15+ pictures inside of Nina Dobrev flaunting PDA with her new boyfriend…