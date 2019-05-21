Olivia Wilde Joins Kaitlyn Dever & Beanie Feldstein at 'Booksmart' Premiere in NYC!

Olivia Wilde poses alongside stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein at the premiere of Booksmart on Tuesday night (May 21) at the Whitby Hotel in New York City.

Fellow cast mates at the premiere included Billie Lourd, Austin Crute, and Molly Gordon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Wilde

Erin and Sara Foster also attended the premiere.

Booksmart follows two overachieving high school seniors on the eve of their graduation who realize that they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night.

The film hits theaters on May 24th.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere..