Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 9:56 pm

Olivia Wilde Joins Kaitlyn Dever & Beanie Feldstein at 'Booksmart' Premiere in NYC!

Olivia Wilde Joins Kaitlyn Dever & Beanie Feldstein at 'Booksmart' Premiere in NYC!

Olivia Wilde poses alongside stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein at the premiere of Booksmart on Tuesday night (May 21) at the Whitby Hotel in New York City.

Fellow cast mates at the premiere included Billie Lourd, Austin Crute, and Molly Gordon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Wilde

Erin and Sara Foster also attended the premiere.

Booksmart follows two overachieving high school seniors on the eve of their graduation who realize that they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night.

The film hits theaters on May 24th.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere..
Just Jared on Facebook
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 01
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 02
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 03
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 04
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 05
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 06
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 07
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 08
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 09
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 10
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 11
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 12
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 13
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 14
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 15
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 16
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 17
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 18
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 19
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 20
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 21
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 22
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 23
olivia wilde kaitlyn dever beanie feldstein booksmart premiere nyc 24

Photos: Marion Curtis for StarPix
Posted to: Austin Crute, Beanie Feldstein, Billie Lourd, Erin Foster, Kaitlyn Dever, Molly Gordon, Olivia Wilde, Sara Foster

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katharine McPhee and David Foster just got their marriage license - TMZ
  • Elle Fanning had a medical emergency at Cannes - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she struggled with porn addiction - TooFab
  • Sophie Turner is opening up about the worst day of her life - Just Jared Jr