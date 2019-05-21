Top Stories
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Gets Six-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Gets Six-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes

Director Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earned a six-minute standing ovation at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival!

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were both there for the premiere of their new movie on Tuesday (May 21) in Cannes, France.

The reaction was “spectacular,” and audience members described the movie as “fantastic,” THR reports.

After the screening, Quentin reportedly told the crowd, “To my wonderful actors, producers, and the studio that helped me make this movie. Thank you for being such a fantastic audience, for the first time we ever showed it to an audience. See you on the Croisette!”

Fun fact: On the same day 25 years ago, Quentin premiered Pulp Fiction in the same venue.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premieres on July 26. Watch the trailer here!

See more photos from the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere at Cannes: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie; Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Hana Cross; Elle Fanning; Camila Morrone.
