Renee Zellweger Reenacts Iconic 'Jerry Maguire' Scene With Sir Ben Kingsley - Watch Here!

Renee Zellweger took us back to one her most iconic roles on last night’s (May 20) episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden!

While on the show, the 50-year-old actress agreed to act out one of the most beloved scenes from the 1996 movie Jerry Maguire alongside guest, Sir Ben Kingsley.

Only this time, Renee portrayed Tom Cruise‘s character in the movie, Jerry Maguire, while Kingsley took on the role of Dorothy Boyd, Jerry’s love interest that Zellweger portrayed in the film.

Renee also talked about about a small part she played in Reality Bites – which was released 25 years ago, and Renee tells James she learned after the fact the actual name of the role she played was Tami Bimbo – Watch after the cut!



Sir Ben Kingsley Brings ‘Jerry Maguire’ to Life w/ Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger Recalls Tami Bimbo from ‘Reality Bites’



Why Was Sir Ben Kingsley’s Childhood Nickname ‘Cupid’?