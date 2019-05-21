Top Stories
Moby Opens Up About Dating Pre-Fame Lana Del Rey in New Memoir

Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert Due to Plastic Surgery Complications (Report)

WWE Star Ashley Massaro's Cause of Death Revealed (Report)

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 2:45 pm

Renee Zellweger Reenacts Iconic 'Jerry Maguire' Scene With Sir Ben Kingsley - Watch Here!

Renee Zellweger Reenacts Iconic 'Jerry Maguire' Scene With Sir Ben Kingsley - Watch Here!

Renee Zellweger took us back to one her most iconic roles on last night’s (May 20) episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden!

While on the show, the 50-year-old actress agreed to act out one of the most beloved scenes from the 1996 movie Jerry Maguire alongside guest, Sir Ben Kingsley.

Only this time, Renee portrayed Tom Cruise‘s character in the movie, Jerry Maguire, while Kingsley took on the role of Dorothy Boyd, Jerry’s love interest that Zellweger portrayed in the film.

Renee also talked about about a small part she played in Reality Bites – which was released 25 years ago, and Renee tells James she learned after the fact the actual name of the role she played was Tami Bimbo – Watch after the cut!


Sir Ben Kingsley Brings ‘Jerry Maguire’ to Life w/ Renee Zellweger

Click inside to watch the rest of Renee Zellweger’s appearance on Late Late Show…


Renee Zellweger Recalls Tami Bimbo from ‘Reality Bites’

Why Was Sir Ben Kingsley’s Childhood Nickname ‘Cupid’?
